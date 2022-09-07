Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,511,000 after purchasing an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 541,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

