Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 168.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

