Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC stock opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.61.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

