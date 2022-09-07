Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $100.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

