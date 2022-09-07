Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 1,985,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

