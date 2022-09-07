Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Sony Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,893,000 after buying an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

