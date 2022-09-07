Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average is $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

