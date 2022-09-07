Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

