Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

