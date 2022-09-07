Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.07. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.