Private Advisor Group LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

