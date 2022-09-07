Private Advisor Group LLC Has $978,000 Stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

