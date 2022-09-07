Private Advisor Group LLC Has $990,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

