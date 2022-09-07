Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

ALLY opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.