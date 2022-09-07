Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,553 shares of company stock worth $38,251,153 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH opened at $292.82 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.