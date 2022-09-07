Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGC. Barclays reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

