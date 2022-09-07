Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

