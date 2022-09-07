Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

