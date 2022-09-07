Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $74.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

