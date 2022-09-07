Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $238.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.