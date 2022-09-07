Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

IMCG stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

