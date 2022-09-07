Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 321.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYLD opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

