Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

