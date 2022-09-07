Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE TWLO opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

