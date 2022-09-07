Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

