Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Price Performance

About National Grid

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.