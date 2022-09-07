Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

MOO stock opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

