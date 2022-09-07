Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,396 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $136.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.