Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

