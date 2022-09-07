Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,952,000 after purchasing an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -478.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

