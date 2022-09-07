QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $77.32 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About QuidelOrtho

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.