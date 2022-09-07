Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 1.0 %

QRTEA opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.66. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

