Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 364,355 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $339,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

