Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

