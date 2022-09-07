Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 1.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 18.88%.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

