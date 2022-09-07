Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 1.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 18.88%.
Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.