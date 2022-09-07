Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $399,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230. Corporate insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

