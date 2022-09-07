SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 68,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 244,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $150.91. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

