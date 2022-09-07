Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

