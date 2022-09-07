Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

