Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,821,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

