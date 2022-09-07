Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,811 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

