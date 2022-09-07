SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Mizuho lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

