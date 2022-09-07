SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after buying an additional 144,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $16,950,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 34.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 4.84. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

