SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SouthState were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in SouthState by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,105 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 972,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SouthState by 29.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 140,480 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,704 shares of company stock worth $4,385,398. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

