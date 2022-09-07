SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEY. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONEY opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91.

