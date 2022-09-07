Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

