Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

