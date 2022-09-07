Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

