STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STM. Citigroup lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.6 %

STM opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

