Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 1,915 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $256,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
